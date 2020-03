Perspective is everything, which is why it’s never a good idea to use the back of a spoon as a mirror, but it doesn’t just affect physical appearance.

Over on r/AskReddit, u/nooyork wanted to know things seem perfectly normal during the day, but take on a much more sinister perspective at night.

We really liked these answers.

1.

2.

3.

4.

via Gfycat

5.

6.

7.

8.