This tale of public nudity at a German spa is both excruciating and hilarious

If you’ve ever had one of those dreams where you find yourself naked in public, you can probably still remember waking up in a cold sweat and the relief of discovering it wasn’t real.

For writer, Anbara Salam, however, it was real. Very, very real.

She generously shared her mortifying tale with Twitter, and we were cringing on her behalf just reading it.

It all sounded so straightforward to begin with.

But soon, the nightmare kicked in.

We’re sure we’ve had this dream too, and there’s usually a velociraptor …

We’d give anything to know what the announcement really said.

