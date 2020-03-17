This tale of public nudity at a German spa is both excruciating and hilarious

If you’ve ever had one of those dreams where you find yourself naked in public, you can probably still remember waking up in a cold sweat and the relief of discovering it wasn’t real.

For writer, Anbara Salam, however, it was real. Very, very real.

She generously shared her mortifying tale with Twitter, and we were cringing on her behalf just reading it.

It all sounded so straightforward to begin with.

As a public service in these stressful times I'd like to offer, as a palate cleanser, the most embarrassing moment of my life. 10ish years ago, my ex bf and I visited a spa in Germany. It's swimsuits in the pool but you have to be naked in the sauna. Btw I speak no German. 1/

Bf and I agree to meet in the café. I get undressed, grab a lil towel and go off to the sauna. There are 2 unmarked doors at the end of a corridor, I take a guess and go through the one on the left. It's not the door to the sauna. It's the fire escape. 2/

But soon, the nightmare kicked in.

The door locks behind me. I am trapped inside the fire escape, in the nip. 3/

It's 2 storeys, dark, grim, noisy bc of huge fans. I bang on the fire escape door until I actually hurt myself. Nothing. Yell for help. Nothing. Fully crying, I run downstairs, trying to work out which part of me I should cover with the lil towel – my face? A single buttock? 4/

We’re sure we’ve had this dream too, and there’s usually a velociraptor …

Bang on the 2nd floor doors for 10 mins. Yell some more. Nothing. On the ground floor there's an unlocked door. Jackpot! But no, it's a terrifying machine room with massive fans & pumps & 'electrocution' symbols on everything. 5/

Friends, there's nothing quite like running, naked & crying, around an industrial machine room. I spot a service lift. Out of sheer panic, I run into the lift, covering each boob in turn, mashing the buttons.

6/

6/ — Anbara Salam (@anbara_salam) March 16, 2020

I go up & down in the lift a few times. There's a security camera in the lift. Torn between 'I don't want anyone to see this' and 'I rlly rlly want someone to see this & rescue me' I move the lil towel between strategic areas while sobbing & waving at the camera 7/

We’d give anything to know what the announcement really said.