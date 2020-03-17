Stanley Johnson’s ignoring his son the PM’s advice and going to the pub anyway – only 5 responses you need

Stanley Johnson’s been on This Morning today telling everyone that despite what his son said about not going to the pub (and theatre and so on) he’s off to the boozer anyway.

And if anything summed up the confusion around the prime minister’s so-called coronavirus strategy, it’s this. Well, lots of other stuff too, but also this.

Stanley Johnson slammed as ‘irresponsible’ after ignoring son Boris’s advice to declare he’s off down the pub.#covid19UK pic.twitter.com/VJbsJrvl2z — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) March 17, 2020

And these are the only 5 responses you need.

79 year old Stanley Johnson, the Prime Minister’s dad has just appeared on national TV and said ‘If I have to go to a pub, of course I’ll go to a pub.' 🤦🏻‍♂️🙅🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ And the government thinks its advice has been clear pic.twitter.com/jNhsvH9P4R — Darren McCaffrey (@DarrenEuronews) March 17, 2020

I'm not sure the government's communication strategy is working too well if they can't even convince the Prime Minister's 79-year-old dad to just get shitfaced at homepic.twitter.com/n8DEjgRC4n — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 17, 2020

If you don't think our media is broken – tell me how its sensible to have Stanley Johnson on national TV telling people its OK to go to the pub. Why wasn't this slot given to someone who understands the science? — Mark Hebden (@unionlib) March 17, 2020

The prime minister’s father – Stanley Johnson – has just been on daytime TV telling everyone it’s fine to go to the pub. For the record he is 80 this year and the TV show he appeared in – “This morning” – has a high % of retired viewers. Incredible.

Simply incredible. — Nick🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@nicktolhurst) March 17, 2020

Lets get a couple of things straight here: 1. No one should be platforming Stanley Johnson in relation to the current crisis, he's got nothing to say about it and no views that anyone needs to hear. 2. Don't listen to him, he's a chronic moron.#Corvid19uk pic.twitter.com/uDjfZsHGVp — Mark Mcvitie (@MarkMcvitie) March 17, 2020

To conclude, this.

Today on ITV’s This Morning Show? Vanessa Feltz and Stanley Johnson offering coronavirus advice. We’re fucked, aren’t we? — Rachael Swindon #UTFC (@Rachael_Swindon) March 17, 2020

