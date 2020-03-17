Simply 23 reasons to love Ireland on St Patrick’s Day

It’s a St Patrick’s Day like no other for reasons which you’re probably familiar with by now. So in the absence of a pint of Guinness in the pub with your mates, enjoy these 23 reasons to love Ireland.

Not quite the same we know, but we hope it might take the edge off.

1. The emergency services.

2. The public transport.

3.

4.

5. The relaxed traffic laws.

6. And the useful road signs.

7. The relaxed dress code.

8. The terrific postal service.

9. The… accessibility?

10. The opening hours.

11. The parenting techniques.

12. The weather.