People are sharing the ‘hauntingly specific insults’ they’ve suffered and these 25 are awfully brilliant

It all began when the great Sarah Dempster – @Dempster2000 on Twitter – asked people to share the ‘specific insults’ that they’ve received before sharing one of her own.

And lots of people responded with a whole bunch of insults that were very funny and, well, very, very specific.

Here are our favourite 25, including a couple more from Sarah herself.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2