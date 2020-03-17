Mel Brooks’ son Max has gone viral by being anti-viral

Multi-talented writer, actor, director and comedian Mel Brooks is 93 and still going strong, but he’s firmly in the at-risk sector of society in the current Covid-19 pandemic.

His son, Max – himself an actor and writer – has teamed up with his dad to share this important message to the younger and healthier people in the community.

If certain governments could be this clear – we’re looking at you, US and UK – there’d be no need for celebrities to be making these videos.

Let’s just take a moment to consider being potentially responsible for killing Dick Van Dyke …or the Queen …or your nan.

There have been a lot of reactions to Max and Mel’s advice, but these were among the best.

Please listen to Max's wise words everyone. It's great advice & we simply can't take the risk of endangering Mel Brooks, Carl Reiner & Dick Van Dyke, who represent a collective 284 years of comic genius!!! #coronavirus #DontBeASpreader https://t.co/oXrWT3ktCe — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 16, 2020

Max and Mel! You did a wonderful thing here. I estimate this video alone will keep 43,321 people healthy. Funny can heal. @maxbrooksauthor @MelBrooks I love you guys. https://t.co/IyW8UttREC — Alan Alda (@alanalda) March 16, 2020

And a final word from journalist, Siraj Hashmi.

If Coronavirus comes for Mel Brooks, we ride at dawn. https://t.co/IlkQEakljw — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) March 16, 2020

We’re in!

#DontBeASpreader

Source Max Brooks