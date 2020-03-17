Mel Brooks’ son Max has gone viral by being anti-viral

Multi-talented writer, actor, director and comedian Mel Brooks is 93 and still going strong, but he’s firmly in the at-risk sector of society in the current Covid-19 pandemic.

His son, Max – himself an actor and writer – has teamed up with his dad to share this important message to the younger and healthier people in the community.

If certain governments could be this clear – we’re looking at you, US and UK – there’d be no need for celebrities to be making these videos.

Let’s just take a moment to consider being potentially responsible for killing Dick Van Dyke …or the Queen …or your nan.

via Gfycat

There have been a lot of reactions to Max and Mel’s advice, but these were among the best.

And a final word from journalist, Siraj Hashmi.

We’re in!

#DontBeASpreader

