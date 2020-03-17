Gillian Anderson as personal protective equipment is the thread we don’t need but definitely want

A few months ago, it would have been very hard to think of anything that could push Brexit off the top spot on the UK’s news and discussion programmes, but then along came Covid-19, with its drama and shortages, and boom – one-track news feed.

One side effect of the pandemic has been the rush to hoard cleaning products, toilet rolls and hand sanitiser, and we now know that hospitals are struggling to maintain stocks of personal protective equipment – or PPE.

So, Dr Philip Lee has compiled a thread of images of actor Gillian Anderson – as PPE items. As you do.

He added some important advice.

Please, please remember: Wash your hands frequently 🧼

Use hand sanitizer where you cannot 🧴

Keep a distance of 1m if you can 🙅‍♂‍

Only go to A&E if seriously ill, otherwise use 111 or 111 Online 💻📱

Stay indoors and self isolate if you have a fever or persistent cough 🤒😷 — Dr Philip *👏WASH🧼YOUR🧴HANDS👏* Lee (@drphiliplee1) March 14, 2020

Do not hoard essentials others might need 🥫🧻😷 Check on vulnerable and elderly neighbours and help if you can 👵🏻👴🏽 Cough or sneeze into a tissue or your elbow, then clean your hands. 🤧💪🧴 — Dr Philip *👏WASH🧼YOUR🧴HANDS👏* Lee (@drphiliplee1) March 14, 2020

It was so good, it got this perfect seal of approval.

Delighted to be precursor to survival ‘chic’ https://t.co/jRc2yrWcxs — Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) March 15, 2020

Now, go and wash your hands.

