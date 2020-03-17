Gillian Anderson as personal protective equipment is the thread we don’t need but definitely want

A few months ago, it would have been very hard to think of anything that could push Brexit off the top spot on the UK’s news and discussion programmes, but then along came Covid-19, with its drama and shortages, and boom – one-track news feed.

One side effect of the pandemic has been the rush to hoard cleaning products, toilet rolls and hand sanitiser, and we now know that hospitals are struggling to maintain stocks of personal protective equipment – or PPE.

So, Dr Philip Lee has compiled a thread of images of actor Gillian Anderson – as PPE items. As you do.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

He added some important advice.

It was so good, it got this perfect seal of approval.

Now, go and wash your hands.

Caprice arguing with a doctor about how to stop coronavirus is peak 2020

