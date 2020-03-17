For this employee, National Employee Appreciation Day had a brutal plot twist
There was a thing in America called National Employee Appreciation Day earlier this month and we can’t wait for it to come here, we really can’t. Well, not more than a few hundred years at least.
Anyway, it didn’t end well for @CorruptedTacos who shared the message they received from their employer on Twitter because, well, have a read for yourself.
]
Incentivised enough?
Just found out all employees got this email what a blow up
— Shin Coryuken ➡️⬇️↘️🅱️🅿️ (@CorruptedTacos) March 6, 2020
Employees can have 0 dollars, as a treat
— Swamp monster trying her best (@Laelitiaa) March 6, 2020
*threat
— TAP (@TAP153) March 7, 2020
Thanks corporate America
— Aki ✧･ﾟ: * ฅ(ↀᴥↀ) (@AutumnKoneko) March 6, 2020
I shouldn’t be laughing this hard oh my god i’m so sorry lmfaoooo
— 👁_👁 (@T_Quiqly) March 6, 2020
