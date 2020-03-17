Boris Johnson doesn’t want us to go to the pub but won’t close them – only 5 reactions you need

Not long until Boris Johnson’s second daily coronavirus update – woohoo! – but people are still trying to get to grips with his first.

Particularly his advice that people should ‘avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues’. Which sounds straight forward enough, but not if you work in (or own) a pub, club, theatre or other such social venue.

Because the prime minister wasn’t ordering them to close, just suggesting that people don’t go there.

“What we are doing is giving very strong advice that public venues such as theatres should no longer be visited. The proprietors of those venues are taking the logical steps that you would imagine, you are seeing the change happen already. As for enforcement, we have the powers if necessary but I don’t believe it will be necessary to use those powers.”

And here’s exactly what people made of that.

1.

This is mad. Either ban shit or don’t. Don’t “recommend.” “We don’t think gatherings cause infection so we’re not banning them but don’t go to the pub, club or theatre.” Pardon? — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) March 16, 2020

2.

So Boris Johnson has just told cafe, pub and theatre customers to stay away whilst not enforcing a formal shutdown, meaning these small businesses cannot claim on their insurance. He is so far out of his depth and the mask is slipping, this is why you do not elect populists. — Marcus Arscott (@MarcusArscott) March 16, 2020

3.

After a day when our government tells us to avoid going to bars n restaurants – takings in my 13 sites were down by 66% last night. We have no insurance claims to protect us as it’s not an enforced closure. It won’t take long for us to go out of business permanently. — simonrimmer (@simonrim) March 17, 2020

4.

Let me add my voice to the justifiably outraged clamour of those furious at the govt for insisting hospitality and entertainment industries shut down without legally mandating them to do so, meaning they can’t claim insurance. Staggeringly reckless. — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) March 16, 2020

5.

This government's advice about avoiding pubs and clubs and theatres without ever saying they actually will be closed is one of the most despicable cynical things I have known in all my life. It's because many of their old Tory Uni chums run insurance companies now. Venal. Sick. — Danny Baker (@prodnose) March 16, 2020

To conclude, this.

Do pubs, bars, restaurants, cafes, theatres, cinemas close or not?

Ridiculous of @BorisJohnson to just 'suggest' it & not ban it.

Not least because these businesses will be forced to close but can't claim on insurance if they're not ordered to.

This must be clarified – urgently. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 16, 2020

Oh, and this.

Would like to know, though, why people are advised to work from home (many can’t), as well as being asked to steer clear of pubs, clubs, bars, theatre, restaurants etc. but schools remain open? Also do these businesses remain open when everyone is told to stay away? — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 16, 2020

Not often those two are in agreement.

And here’s what the mayor of London Sadiq Khan said about it.

As people are told to stay away from pubs and clubs etc.

Londons Mayor, Sadiq Khan told #BBCBreakfast the government either need to 'ban these things or step in and provide financial support.' ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Rhee757LDJ — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) March 17, 2020

