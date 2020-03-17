Billy Connolly on why ‘fuck off’ is so great is a fucking great watch

This is a brilliant watch, the great Billy Connolly on why he likes ‘fuck off’ so much, shared by @1StevieKilner on Twitter.

Fucking great.

Very few people swear anywhere near as well as Billy does.

In fact, he's got to be the best swearer the world have ever seen.

FUCKING legend. — All about Steve (@1StevieKilner) March 6, 2020

Fuck off!

Source Twitter @1StevieKilner