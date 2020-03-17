Billy Connolly on why ‘fuck off’ is so great is a fucking great watch
This is a brilliant watch, the great Billy Connolly on why he likes ‘fuck off’ so much, shared by @1StevieKilner on Twitter.
Still to this day, the best explanation of "fuck off".#billyconnolly #bigyin pic.twitter.com/8YX7LUGOvy
— All about Steve (@1StevieKilner) March 6, 2020
Fucking great.
Very few people swear anywhere near as well as Billy does.
In fact, he's got to be the best swearer the world have ever seen.
FUCKING legend.
Fuck off!
Source Twitter @1StevieKilner