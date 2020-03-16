With no other sport on telly to watch Gary Lineker sent this marble race wildly viral
There’s not a great deal of live sport on telly anymore. You can tell this because a large chunk of Twitter suddenly found itself very, very interested in a marble race after this clip was shard by Gary Lineker.
Can’t believe I watched this all the way to the end. The lack of live sport is clearly getting to me. Withdrawal symptoms. https://t.co/YJv1xmqZV5
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 16, 2020
Tense? You’re damned right it was tense.
But so worth it, right?! 😂
— Nick Levett (@nlevett) March 16, 2020
Hypnotic. 🤣
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 16, 2020
Sod you Lineker, you drew me in!
— Sanjeev Bhaskar (@TVSanjeev) March 16, 2020
Was wondering if anyone was going to pass the turquoise one. Tense
— Plastician (@Plastician) March 16, 2020
One of sports’ greatest comebacks.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 16, 2020
God that was exciting. I really thought light blue had blown it there but it dug in deep for the final stretch. See you next week on Marble Of The Day.
— Danny Morgan (@DannyMorgan83) March 16, 2020
READ MORE
‘Most dramatic end to a baby race of all time’
Source @GaryLineker