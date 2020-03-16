A Tory columnist hailed the bow and the curtsy as an upside of coronavirus – 12 churlish rebuttals

Like The Game, when people remember Daniel Hannan exists, they’ve already lost. He tends to resurface in the consciousness when he makes some sort of a gaffe, like the time he tried to defend Churchill by comparing him to Hitler.

You think Churchill was a racist? Just wait till you hear about the guy he defeated. — Daniel Hannan (@DanielJHannan) October 13, 2018

Or when he suggested that the widely condemned Windrush policy had been a success.

Here's an unpopular opinion on the #Windrush affair. You could say, the system worked. A newspaper unearthed a scandal (well done @ameliagentleman). Pundits & politicians unanimously decried the injustice. Ministers listened and changed policy. That's what's meant to happen, no? — Daniel Hannan (@DanielJHannan) April 16, 2018

His latest hot take was more of a feverish ramble, when he said this about the coronavirus crisis.

If coronavirus has a silver lining, it should be the return of the bow and the curtsy, writes @DanielJHannan

https://t.co/klqncdS3RF — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 15, 2020

How remiss of the rest of us to fail to realise that a threat to life and livelihood could be said to have an upside because *checks notes* it heralds a return to 18th-century customs.

Twitter wasn’t impressed.

Shameful that this is behind a paywall really pic.twitter.com/LC4xCE7ps0 — Alan White (@aljwhite) March 15, 2020

I’ve been seeing this on Twitter all morning and assumed it was a joke. Friends, it is not a joke. pic.twitter.com/BLC6g0E3AY — Damien Owens (@OwensDamien) March 15, 2020

The World: Jesus fuck people are dying stay in your houses what else can we do more ICU units fuck don’t touch anything more ventilators WORK ON THOSE VACCINES christ ah Jesus it’s awful but we’re gonna need bodybags ah Jesus Daniel Hannan: milady 🧐 pic.twitter.com/Rpir1v6bIX — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) March 15, 2020

I've been on strong painkillers for three days now with no end in sight so I'm just going to assume I'm hallucinating as the alternative is too terrifying to contemplate pic.twitter.com/CB5pVOqCGQ — Jonn Elledge (@JonnElledge) March 15, 2020

🇰🇷 South Korea: We have managed to control the virus but cannot become complacent 🇮🇹 Italy: The county is in total shutdown and we are urgently buying up life-saving ventilators 🇬🇧 United Kingdom: pic.twitter.com/l0lbq2ON1v — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) March 15, 2020

Welcome to vomtown 🤮 pic.twitter.com/fGpIxPXmw7 — Rhiannon L Cosslett (@rhiannonlucyc) March 15, 2020

It’s all been worth it pic.twitter.com/kXweAFoFzH — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 15, 2020

Swings and roundabouts really pic.twitter.com/CaUxmEAKQX — Séamas It Ever Was (@shockproofbeats) March 15, 2020

If the sinking of the Titanic had a silver lining, it's that the deckchairs got a good wash. https://t.co/zsO0A09780 — Margo (@MargoJMilne) March 15, 2020

Writer, Steve Anglesey, pointed out reminded us of this astonishing fact.

Your reminder that Dan Hannan was known as “the brain of Brexit” pic.twitter.com/6gxTeN4Kk9 — Steve Anglesey (@sanglesey) March 15, 2020

Mind you – consider the competition.

