This shopper was taking no chances with coronavirus and it’s our favourite so far
In their efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus, not everyone opts for a face mask (partly because they’ve probably all sold out).
But in the pantheon of weird and wonderful substitutes people have opted for, this one is surely the best yet.
I was in Tesco Gorey today and seen this lad thought it was an in store promotion thing ! No some mad fella out shopping #COVIDー19 @aidand472 pic.twitter.com/FiIw7uGHKs
— Paul Kirwan (@paulkirwan) March 15, 2020
Jurassic Park!
Fair play, we need humour now more than ever!😂
— Christina Cassidy (@chriostiona) March 15, 2020
It’s your laughter! It’s his little thank you wave!! It’s everything. Thank you for this!!
— Caitríona (@cmurphy195) March 15, 2020
Only one question remained.
How he drive home?
— Noreen O Callaghan née Cahill (@nobbynoreen) March 15, 2020
Got a lift with a pterodactyl, presumably.
This is the content I needed https://t.co/pICTE35NAa
— Alan White (@aljwhite) March 16, 2020
Source Twitter @paulkirwan