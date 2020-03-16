This shopper was taking no chances with coronavirus and it’s our favourite so far

In their efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus, not everyone opts for a face mask (partly because they’ve probably all sold out).

But in the pantheon of weird and wonderful substitutes people have opted for, this one is surely the best yet.

Jurassic Park!

Only one question remained.

Got a lift with a pterodactyl, presumably.

Source Twitter @paulkirwan