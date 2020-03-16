This shopper was taking no chances with coronavirus and it’s our favourite so far

In their efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus, not everyone opts for a face mask (partly because they’ve probably all sold out).

But in the pantheon of weird and wonderful substitutes people have opted for, this one is surely the best yet.

I was in Tesco Gorey today and seen this lad thought it was an in store promotion thing ! No some mad fella out shopping #COVIDー19 @aidand472 pic.twitter.com/FiIw7uGHKs — Paul Kirwan (@paulkirwan) March 15, 2020

Jurassic Park!

Fair play, we need humour now more than ever!😂 — Christina Cassidy (@chriostiona) March 15, 2020

It’s your laughter! It’s his little thank you wave!! It’s everything. Thank you for this!! — Caitríona (@cmurphy195) March 15, 2020

Only one question remained.

How he drive home? — Noreen O Callaghan née Cahill (@nobbynoreen) March 15, 2020

Got a lift with a pterodactyl, presumably.

READ MORE

These two rail travellers aren’t messing with coronavirus and people had questions, lots of questions

Source Twitter @paulkirwan