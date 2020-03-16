This dog jumping into a giant pile of leaves is the content we all need right now

This should take your mind off the outside world for a moment or too, a dog jumping into a big pile of leaves which went viral because, well, have a watch for yourself/

Better than The Irishman, ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/mdJuauB4DM — James Kelleher (@etienneshrdlu) March 15, 2020

That’s better.

First marbles now this. I’m definitely losing my marbles. 🤪 https://t.co/bCveeyBSvS — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 16, 2020

Class when you can see the wee tail wagging https://t.co/5yp0kD8Cwk — Kezo Guthrie (@KezoGuthrie) March 16, 2020

Best thing ever https://t.co/A9B3qqjSmZ — Dom Joly (@domjoly) March 16, 2020

READ MORE

The look on the second dog’s face is sheer perfection

Source @etienneshrdlu