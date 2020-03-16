Self-isolating Italians singing to each other from their balconies is the tonic we all need right now

Self-isolating Italians are cheering themselves – and each other – up by going onto their balconies and enjoying a good old sing song.

And the joy’s been spreading all over the world with a whole bunch of videos going viral on Twitter. Here are some of our favourites.

1.

2.

3.

This is beautiful. People closed in their houses in Siena, but singing together through the windows. https://t.co/htq33vS5iK — Rachel Donadio (@RachelDonadio) March 13, 2020

4.

Italians in lockdown all over Italy are keeping each other company by singing, dancing and playing music from the balconies. A thread to celebrate the resilience of ordinary people. This is Salerno: pic.twitter.com/3aOchqdEpn — Leonardo Carella (@leonardocarella) March 13, 2020

5.

All these videos of Italians playing their instruments during the lockdown are incredible — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) March 13, 2020

6.

During Italy’s quarantine, tenor and opera singer Maurizio Marchini wanted to give people hope and joy. So went to his balcony and serenaded the entire town of Florence. The words mean “Don’t Sleep.” (🎥 FB/mauriziomarchinitenore) pic.twitter.com/RzIxCJi1AL — Goodable (@Goodable) March 14, 2020

7.

Siena, Italy

My street is empty. All are closed in homes because of the corona. Then one neighbor starts singing. Followed by another And suddenly the whole street sings together. We are not alone, and we will hold on. Via

valemercurii 🌎❤️#coronahulp #coronapocalypse 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BUMVCYo1gt — 𝒍𝒊𝒕𝒂𝒍 𝒄𝒐𝒉𝒆𝒏 🐥 (@LitalLital7987) March 13, 2020

8.

9.

Just want to make absolutely clear that if anyone tries this on my estate I’ll be reporting you to lewisham councils anti social behaviour team. https://t.co/9mEQGWXnI6 — alistair green (@mralistairgreen) March 14, 2020

Better already. Just a bit, but definitely better.