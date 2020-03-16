Self-isolating Italians singing to each other from their balconies is the tonic we all need right now

Self-isolating Italians are cheering themselves – and each other – up by going onto their balconies and enjoying a good old sing song.

And the joy’s been spreading all over the world with a whole bunch of videos going viral on Twitter. Here are some of our favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Better already. Just a bit, but definitely better.