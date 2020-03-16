Prince Charles’ awkward attempts to avoid handshakes were made even better with a hilarious overdub

Prince Charles has pretty much had one main function his entire life, and that’s to shake hands with everyone plonked in front of him at a public walkabout or charity gala, and it’s not going to be easy for him to break the habit.

At the Prince’s Trust Awards in London, that became painfully obvious.

Brits!

Follow Prince Charles's lead, join your hands in greeting! 😂🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/gSiFIrNpHk — Sunny Hundal (@sunny_hundal) March 13, 2020

The Russia Today Twitter account added some slapstick music to enhance the effect.

A lifetime of professional HANDSHAKING has left #PrinceCharles struggling to adapt to 'Namaste' pic.twitter.com/cmQtQAkxLB — RT (@RT_com) March 14, 2020

But it was radio presenter Alan Clarke’s funny overdub that really did justice to the footage.

No shaking handles !!!! pic.twitter.com/jfWv4eW2qi — Alan Clarke (@AlanClarkeVideo) March 13, 2020

And now we wish Prince Charles were Irish.

People really enjoyed the brilliant interpretation of the prince’s thought processes.

Lads I'm howling, who made this? pic.twitter.com/UEaEfSS3oV — Linda Ní hEdeáin 🧜🏻 (@LindaOkaythen) March 13, 2020

Hahahahahaha! This is A SCREAM https://t.co/Mid4Kihrua — Marian Keyes (@MarianKeyes) March 14, 2020

My boys have never laughed so much. This is beautiful. https://t.co/mXPkEPSYyv — Iain Lee – www.twitch.tv/iainlee (@iainlee) March 14, 2020

I've watched this about 30 times in a row. https://t.co/4Oov1j7Q6z — John Rain CBE (@MrKenShabby) March 13, 2020

Finally, verypete lambert understood the root cause of the problem.

When you've had literally one job for 70 years. https://t.co/H26vGuwIM9 — verypete lambert (@Prof_Quiteamess) March 14, 2020

