Prince Charles’ awkward attempts to avoid handshakes were made even better with a hilarious overdub

Prince Charles has pretty much had one main function his entire life, and that’s to shake hands with everyone plonked in front of him at a public walkabout or charity gala, and it’s not going to be easy for him to break the habit.

At the Prince’s Trust Awards in London, that became painfully obvious.

The Russia Today Twitter account added some slapstick music to enhance the effect.

But it was radio presenter Alan Clarke’s funny overdub that really did justice to the footage.

And now we wish Prince Charles were Irish.

People really enjoyed the brilliant interpretation of the prince’s thought processes.

Finally, verypete lambert understood the root cause of the problem.

