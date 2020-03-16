‘Most dramatic end to a baby race of all time’

Now there’s not a lot (any) other sport to watch on TV, people are turning their attention to other pursuits which traditionally didn’t bag the big money live TV rights deals.

Like baby racing, for instance.

We’re guessing they’re not all as dramatic as this one, though.

READ MORE

This has been declared the worst 20 seconds of football ever played, and it’s hard to disagree

Source Twitter @espn