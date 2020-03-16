Jeremy Vine spotted Rob Brydon in Stagecoach and now we can’t stop watching it

Jeremy Vine was minding his own business at home watching Stagecoach, the 1939 film starring John Wayne and directed by John Ford, when he unexpectedly spotted Rob Brydon and it’s … perfect.

In other news, I had no idea till this morning that @RobBrydon was in the 1939 western 'Stagecoach' pic.twitter.com/LRmgH5qKZ2 — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) March 15, 2020

It IS!

"Small man trapped in a stagecoach" — 🗣️🦠WASH YOUR HANDS🧼🙌 – also ⚫🖤Share&Enjoy🌏☄ (@Go_SYH_In_A_Pig) March 15, 2020

Gold! 🤣 — Paddy McGuinness (@PaddyMcGuinness) March 15, 2020

