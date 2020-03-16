The internet is gripped by Pornhub’s gift of its premium service to Italy – our 13 favourite comments
For reasons which haven’t yet been pinned down, Italy has been very heavily affected by the spread of Covid-19 and has been in varying stages of lockdown for weeks, with the entire country now quarantined.
Naturally, self-isolating people are at a loss for things to do to stave off boredom and to prevent them focusing too heavily on the virus. At least, they have been …
.@Pornhub is giving Italians free premium access during coronavirus quarantine: https://t.co/aCjMtCNXtr pic.twitter.com/Boo5hO7yAD
— PCMag (@PCMag) March 12, 2020
PornHub’s generous gesture caused quite a reaction on non-Italian Twitter.
1.
Porn hub is giving free subscriptions to people in Italy because of the coronavirus. I guess that’s one way to keep people’s hands off their face.
— Darla (@ddsmidt) March 14, 2020
2.
3.
Gonna VPN to Italy thx @Pornhub https://t.co/gVJOX5Z2K7
— Damonte (@Damonte) March 12, 2020
4.
This thing with Italians getting free premium pornhub. What exactly is 'premium' pornhub, do they come round your house and do it in front of you or something.
— Emma Manzini (@EmmaManzini) March 15, 2020
5.
Not all heroes wear capes. https://t.co/ASRrxpMSik
— अंशुल (@Ghair_Kanooni) March 13, 2020
6.
Now all the stocking up on toilet paper makes sense!!! https://t.co/DMeifB3dTU
— Michael "buy all the TP” Montero (@MonteroOnBoxing) March 12, 2020
7.
"ExpressVPN sales go up 70%" https://t.co/mPdazJWrA5
— tsu! (@gnTsuku) March 12, 2020