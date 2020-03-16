Favourite 4 replies to ‘Mr Plenty’ who’s tackling coronavirus head on

Here’s a chap who calls himself Mr Plenty on Twitter and it’s fair to say he’s not afraid of the coronavirus. We know this, because he said this.

Come infect this body corona. I will destroy you. I won the genetic lottery. Men like me are 1 in a million. Hard to kill. pic.twitter.com/8fmJV1psMX — Mr. Plenty (@OfWudan) March 14, 2020

Never been sick in his life, see?

I HAVE NEVER BEEN SICK IN MY ENTIRE LIFE EVER. Dieases look under the bed before they go to sleep, to check I AM NOT THERE. LEARN THE SECRETS TO UNLIMITED POWER HERE:https://t.co/CSDKy4lAO3 — Mr. Plenty (@OfWudan) March 15, 2020

Whatever gets you through the night and all that. Having said that, here are our 4 favourite replies.

You (weak):

I’m going to wash my hands more Me (winner of genetic lottery):

If the coronavirus comes near me I’ll twat it pic.twitter.com/tk5N4F2oLu — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 15, 2020

I had to do a double take on the reflection in the mirror because for a second I genuinely thought he’d won the penis lottery. — Jayne Sharp (@Jaynesharp) March 15, 2020

First to die in the movie. Every time. https://t.co/PSvWxD3Vo5 — Stephen Graham (@PlopGazette) March 15, 2020

It appears you have two eye sockets in your lower back….part of the genetic lottery I presume — Vincent Dovey (@VincentDovey) March 15, 2020

And lots of people were saying things like this.

Stop skipping leg day — self-isolated bee 🐝 (@soapachu) March 15, 2020

Harsh, very harsh.

READ MORE

Prince Charles’ awkward attempts to avoid handshakes were made even better with a hilarious overdub

Source Twitter @OfWudan