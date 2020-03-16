Favourite 4 replies to ‘Mr Plenty’ who’s tackling coronavirus head on

Here’s a chap who calls himself Mr Plenty on Twitter and it’s fair to say he’s not afraid of the coronavirus. We know this, because he said this.

Never been sick in his life, see?

Whatever gets you through the night and all that. Having said that, here are our 4 favourite replies.

And lots of people were saying things like this.

Harsh, very harsh.

