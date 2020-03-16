Caprice arguing with a doctor about how to stop coronavirus is peak 2020

This clip from The Jeremy Vine Show on Channel 5 went viral today after former FHM favourite Caprice took issue with Dr Sarah Jarvis about how to stop coronavirus.

Specifically, they took issue with how much impact a two-week shutdown would have in the UK.

Our favourite bit is when Vine says this: ‘Alright, alright, Sarah is the expert, but go on …’

And these are surely the only 5 responses you need.

To conclude, this …

Source @JeremyVineOn5