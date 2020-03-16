Caprice arguing with a doctor about how to stop coronavirus is peak 2020

This clip from The Jeremy Vine Show on Channel 5 went viral today after former FHM favourite Caprice took issue with Dr Sarah Jarvis about how to stop coronavirus.

Specifically, they took issue with how much impact a two-week shutdown would have in the UK.

“Let us make no mistake about this, we are not going to solve this.” Dr Sarah Jarvis disputes Caprice’s claim that the best thing to do to contain coronavirus would be a two-week lockdown, saying: “It has categorically not worked.”@DrSarahJarvis | @TheJeremyVine | #JeremyVine pic.twitter.com/maixn6xbwQ — Jeremy Vine On 5 (@JeremyVineOn5) March 16, 2020

Our favourite bit is when Vine says this: ‘Alright, alright, Sarah is the expert, but go on …’

And these are surely the only 5 responses you need.

Why is a doctor having to argue with *Caprice* on this topic in the middle of an actual pandemic?! https://t.co/XzBWwOt4a0 — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) March 16, 2020

No disrespect to Caprice. She has to earn a living and everything but seriously broadcasters stop putting ill informed people up against experts. This is life and death stuff and TV has a duty to inform. — Otto English (@Otto_English) March 16, 2020

Gobsmacked! Did Caprice really just argue with an expert about #coronavirus based on an article she read in a newspaper? I must have got a fever and am hallucinating! I’m off to self-isolate! #JeremyVine #caprice — kathie.artist (@kathiemcgregor4) March 16, 2020

Caprice arguing with a medical expert on covid-19 is everything that's wrong with media. She got her "facts" from a newspaper fucking embarrassing. Fair play to the medical expert for categorically shutting her down #jeremyvine — Steven James Green (@SteGun1987) March 16, 2020

Within the scientific community, there are arguments between epidemiologists and immunologists, between mathematical modellers and virologists. On television it’s a doctor versus Caprice. https://t.co/otS1eDx708 — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) March 16, 2020

To conclude, this …

Just to point out – @DrSarahJarvis is a doctor and caprice isn’t. In case anyone wants to decide who to listen to 🤨🤨🤨🤨 https://t.co/F9BtUqrmqm — Dr Ellie (@Dr_Ellie) March 16, 2020

READ MORE

Jeremy Vine spotted Rob Brydon in Stagecoach and now we can’t stop watching it

Source @JeremyVineOn5