A brilliant 2011 comedy sketch about black market communion wafers is suddenly highly topical

Irish sketch comedy trio, Foil Arms and Hog, create a range of hilarious videos about everything from life in a squat to Brexit, which may prove to be more connected than we currently suspect, but one particular performance has suddenly become very relevant.

Back in 2011, the trio created this sketch for the satirical Savage Eye, a darkly humorous look at things close to the heart of Irish Life. It has really come into its own.

As churches stop parishioners from sharing communion wine from the same chalice, ban shaking hands, and cease putting wafers onto the tongues of communicants, there are some closing to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The hidden altar boy is a particularly nice touch.

If the government orders mass gatherings to end (pun intended) there’s going to be a whole untapped market of desperate Catholics ready to create an unholy row and some canny priests can clean up. With soap and water, presumably.

Source Foil Arms and Hog Image Foil Arms and Hog