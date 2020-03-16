Boris Johnson just gave his first daily coronavirus update – 17 entirely unimpressed responses

So-called prime minister Boris Johnson gave his first daily coronavirus update to the nation and it’s fair to say people weren’t overly impressed.

And when we say ‘weren’t overly impressed’ what we mean is, it was a total car crash.

In short, people were told to avoid all unnecessary social contact with others, like pubs and theatres, that kinda thing; work from home where you can; and stay at home if you have the symptoms (or live with someone who does) for 14 days.

Schools will be open as normal, however.

And here’s what people made of that.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2