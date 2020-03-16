Boris Johnson just gave his first daily coronavirus update – 17 entirely unimpressed responses

So-called prime minister Boris Johnson gave his first daily coronavirus update to the nation and it’s fair to say people weren’t overly impressed.

And when we say ‘weren’t overly impressed’ what we mean is, it was a total car crash.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the British public to avoid mass gatherings such as sporting events, pubs and restaurants and to work from home where possible. pic.twitter.com/MZNT2yA4Nf — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 16, 2020

In short, people were told to avoid all unnecessary social contact with others, like pubs and theatres, that kinda thing; work from home where you can; and stay at home if you have the symptoms (or live with someone who does) for 14 days.

Schools will be open as normal, however.

And here’s what people made of that.

Boris Johnson: Avoid all contact with other humans. Avoid clubs, pubs,

social gatherings, unnecessary travel and work from home. Also Boris: We're keeping all schools, colleges and business open. It's still business as usual, you peasant bastards. #BorisResign — Geralt of Rivia (@IMMY_ISLAM) March 16, 2020

Do pubs, bars, restaurants, cafes, theatres, cinemas close or not?

Ridiculous of @BorisJohnson to just 'suggest' it & not ban it.

Not least because these businesses will be forced to close but can't claim on insurance if they're not ordered to.

This must be clarified – urgently. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 16, 2020

Just a question – does Boris Johnson have any business dealing with / shares in insurance companies? Asking for an entire arts industry… — Matthew Amer (@MattAmer) March 16, 2020

Boris Johnson: Avoid pubs and other public places unless absolutely necessary. The North: https://t.co/5BUDeXugIJ — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) March 16, 2020

That press conference felt disastrous. What exactly is the message? Isolate, but we're not going to insist on it. Work from home, but schools are left open. Don't go out, but no info on helping business owners. We agree with WHO on testing, but unexplained discrepancy. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) March 16, 2020

There is one emerging theme to Boris Johnson's press conference: it's not our fault if you lose your job at a pub, restaurant or airline…because we're only making "suggestions" and advice… — Paul Mason (@paulmasonnews) March 16, 2020

This is the most embarrassing press conference I've ever had the displeasure of watching. Can we get a grown up in charge please? One that can string two words together. #BorisResign — Sam Russell (@SatineCM) March 16, 2020

