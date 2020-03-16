A Tory ‘commentator’ used coronavirus stockpiling to make a political point and it’s this week’s dumbest tweet
Here’s Tory commentator Darren Grimes – you might remember the BeLeave founder’s occasionally memorable role in the campaign to exit the EU – using supermarket’s empty shelves to make a political point.
And it’s fair to say it didn’t go down well.
Well, folks. At least the coronavirus panic has given us a look into life under Jeremy Corbyn’s preferred Venezuelan ‘alternative’. pic.twitter.com/aZhNlSxVPz
— Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) March 14, 2020
Here are our 7 favourite replies.
1.
"This is what would have happened if Jeremy Corbyn won", he says, pointing to what has happened after Boris Johnson won. https://t.co/iYRaouKpTY
— Morgan Paulett 🏴🇨🇺🇵🇸 (@MorganPaulett) March 14, 2020
2.
This is quite literally a photograph of life under Johnson. I feel like I'm losing my mind. https://t.co/wPq7WhIdnb
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 14, 2020
3.
This is, quite literally, life under a right-wing British government where the population is confused & frightened. We all need to demand better from our leaders, Darren, wherever we may stand on other issues. I hope your secretly-funded employers permit you to endorse this plea. https://t.co/c00tqzOPoV
— James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) March 14, 2020
4.
capitalists love showing the failures of capitalism and saying “this is socialism” https://t.co/4I6d1p0e2c
— Liv (@LivPosting) March 15, 2020
5.
Poking fun at Corbyn & Venezuela with a picture of a shelf in a capitalist country that has been run by right-wing conservatives for a decade is another level of stupidity🤦♂️ https://t.co/HthvQCCJvc
— Guy Lucas-Bhana (@GuyLucasBhana) March 14, 2020
6.
People are dying. Many are scared like they’ve never been before—like may grandmother, 96 years old, who today cried when I rang her and said she is so afraid. Yet here you are, thinking this is the moment for cheap political point-scoring. You are the worst of us. https://t.co/pot79qjJik
— Prof Tanja Bueltmann (@cliodiaspora) March 14, 2020
7.
love this genre of tweet: useless media blue-check pretending that what is actually happening right now in reality in a capitalist country is instead happening in an imaginary socialist onehttps://t.co/KMit0ipx3I
— Shaun (@shaun_vids) March 14, 2020
And just in case it’s still not clear.
Dude. This photo was taken in a capitalist country. https://t.co/s70EdvUMLL
— Steve Peers (@StevePeers) March 14, 2020
