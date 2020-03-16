A Tory ‘commentator’ used coronavirus stockpiling to make a political point and it’s this week’s dumbest tweet

Here’s Tory commentator Darren Grimes – you might remember the BeLeave founder’s occasionally memorable role in the campaign to exit the EU – using supermarket’s empty shelves to make a political point.

And it’s fair to say it didn’t go down well.

Well, folks. At least the coronavirus panic has given us a look into life under Jeremy Corbyn’s preferred Venezuelan ‘alternative’. pic.twitter.com/aZhNlSxVPz — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) March 14, 2020

Here are our 7 favourite replies.

1.

"This is what would have happened if Jeremy Corbyn won", he says, pointing to what has happened after Boris Johnson won. https://t.co/iYRaouKpTY — Morgan Paulett 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇨🇺🇵🇸 (@MorganPaulett) March 14, 2020

2.

This is quite literally a photograph of life under Johnson. I feel like I'm losing my mind. https://t.co/wPq7WhIdnb — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 14, 2020

3.

This is, quite literally, life under a right-wing British government where the population is confused & frightened. We all need to demand better from our leaders, Darren, wherever we may stand on other issues. I hope your secretly-funded employers permit you to endorse this plea. https://t.co/c00tqzOPoV — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) March 14, 2020

4.

capitalists love showing the failures of capitalism and saying “this is socialism” https://t.co/4I6d1p0e2c — Liv (@LivPosting) March 15, 2020

5.

Poking fun at Corbyn & Venezuela with a picture of a shelf in a capitalist country that has been run by right-wing conservatives for a decade is another level of stupidity🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/HthvQCCJvc — Guy Lucas-Bhana (@GuyLucasBhana) March 14, 2020

6.

People are dying. Many are scared like they’ve never been before—like may grandmother, 96 years old, who today cried when I rang her and said she is so afraid. Yet here you are, thinking this is the moment for cheap political point-scoring. You are the worst of us. https://t.co/pot79qjJik — Prof Tanja Bueltmann (@cliodiaspora) March 14, 2020

7.

love this genre of tweet: useless media blue-check pretending that what is actually happening right now in reality in a capitalist country is instead happening in an imaginary socialist onehttps://t.co/KMit0ipx3I — Shaun (@shaun_vids) March 14, 2020

And just in case it’s still not clear.

Dude. This photo was taken in a capitalist country. https://t.co/s70EdvUMLL — Steve Peers (@StevePeers) March 14, 2020

