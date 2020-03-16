15 of the very worst crimes against shoemanity

The CRIMES AGAINST SHOEMANITY does very much what it says on the tin, which is to gather the worst excesses of footwear – some from the world of high fashion, others simply from low taste.

You won’t see these in Clarke’s.

1. Cheesy feet



Via

2. In a pickle



Via

3. These are wheely weird



Via

4. Flaming heck



Via

5. Don’t go mooning people in these



Via

6. These are pasta their best



Via

7. You’d have egg on your face in these



Via

8. When you need something to do with an old handbag



Via