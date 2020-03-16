15 of the very worst crimes against shoemanity

The CRIMES AGAINST SHOEMANITY does very much what it says on the tin, which is to gather the worst excesses of footwear – some from the world of high fashion, others simply from low taste.

You won’t see these in Clarke’s.

1. Cheesy feet


2. In a pickle


3. These are wheely weird


4. Flaming heck


5. Don’t go mooning people in these


6. These are pasta their best


7. You’d have egg on your face in these


8. When you need something to do with an old handbag


