This entitled YouTuber was furious that his free artwork wasn’t done soon enough

It seems as though it’s always those in the creative sector who are expected to give their services for free – or for “exposure”.

When one designer agreed to do a big favour for a new YouTuber, he was not only expected to do the work for no money, but also in double-quick time.

Here’s what happened to u/nitiddesigns.

The choosing beggar pulled the old “friend of a friend” stunt.

It worked! There was a vague agreement and everything seemed fine.

It wasn’t …

The YouTuber issued a deadline they were in no position to make – and not in a polite way.

With restraint most of us wouldn’t have been able to summon, nitiddesigns explained his position, to no avail. The beggar ramped up the rudeness and made a bizarre threat.

It was the last straw.

Classic choosing beggar statement:

“Your design skills are trash anyway.”

Redditors were unimpressed, to say the least.

I would’ve blocked at “please get to work” and yet he kept getting worse.

I_upvote_downvotes

You should make a shitty banner in MS Paint telling him to participate in sexual intercourse with himself.

posthamster

“you realize you’re literally costing me money right?” The fucken irony the guy doesn’t see in this comment he made. He is costing you money by making you do free art for him! How can someone be so idiotic.

yimsta

PLOT TWIST

Tell your friend to tell that guy to fuck off.

lubriderm_celica It turns out my friend didn’t even know the guy.

nitiddesigns

READ MORE

This Scottish way of dealing with a ‘choosing beggar’ is very satisfying indeed

Source r/ChoosingBeggars Image r/ChoosingBeggars