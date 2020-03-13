Turns out we took against the Vikings because they were just so damn presentable

We’re grateful to Tharazin over on Reddit for highlighting this theory why the Anglo-Saxons took against the Vikings a thousand or so years ago.

‘How dare they make themselves presentable,’ said Tharazin.

And just in case that’s tricky to read (of course it’s tricky to read).

‘One 13th century chronicle attributed a slaughter of Danes by Anglo-Saxons in 1002 to the former’s irresistibility to the latter’s spouses: “The Danes made themselves too acceptable to English women by their elegant manners and their care of their person. “They combed their hair daily, according to the custom of their country, and took a bath every Saturday, and even changed their clothes frequently, and improved the beauty of their bodies with many such trifles, by which means they undermined the chastity of wives.”

‘I mean the king who united Norway was known because he made a pact to never cut or comb his hair until he united it under one crown. Harald Tanglehair, later known as Harald Fairhair. He also did it to impress a woman.’ Funderstruck ‘Well yea how could they resist a man who showers all of once a week.’ EvolGenius ‘Stupid sexy danes.’ CircleOfLove93

Source Reddit u/Tharazin Image Pixabay