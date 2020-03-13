‘I genuinely thought this BBC newsreader was about to break into song!’

Here’s BBC newsreader Carrie Gracie who had a funny voice moment – only for a second – but it’ll take your mind off the rest of the world for a moment or two.

Haha, yes, that is absolutely right.

Source Twitter @elliot_gonzalez