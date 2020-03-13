This TikToker absolutely nails the cringeworthy format of property shows

Presenter and multi-platform performer, Niall Gray, has an enviable online presence, entertaining people on all the big social media sites.

On a couple of recent posts, he managed to boil down the phenomenon of the ubiquitous property show to its essential elements – and it’s simply perfect.

Here’s part 1.

Part 2.

If he ever gives up radio presenting and being funny on the internet, these clips make him a shoo-in for any vacancies on A Place in the Sun.

Here’s what people have been saying about Niall’s take on property shows.

Someone named Abby had this thought.

That would be a waste, frankly. We want to see him with a comedy show.

Check out his YouTube and Instagram, if you’re looking for something to take your mind off the news.

