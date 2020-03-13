This satnav’s next best suggested route in Australia is something else

It’s not unusual for a satnav (or these days, your phone) to send you on a slightly longer than expected route because of traffic, closed roads, that kind of stuff.

But we’ve never had an alternative route quite so punishing as this, shared by YungFerg on Reddit who said: ‘Road between Kununurra and Broome is closed due to flooding, below is the closest detour on paved roads.’

It might be the closest but it’s not exactly close.

And our favourite things people said about it.

“Hey boss, I will be like a week late today, there’s a detour on my way to work. Thanks” froggiethefrog ‘If you’re limiting yourself to paved roads you have no business travelling in Australia.’ Throwaway995485 ‘I kind of assumed that all the roads in Australia were dirt. And for that matter that everyone drove subarus.’ Agent_216 Wait so how long does it normally take?’ SisypheanDreamer ‘Usually 11 hours.’ YungFerg ‘ROOOOADTRIP!’ 192838475647382910

