This Daily Mail reader’s 13-point plan to improve the BBC is so unhinged it’s magnificent

Lots of debate right now about the future of the BBC. Boris Johnson’s government isn’t the first to take a long, hard look at the licence fee, but it might be the least disposed to keep it.

Anyway, this Daily Mail reader might have the answer, a 12-point plan to improve the BBC which is a very funny read, shared on Twitter by the great @DMReporter.

C’est magnifique!

Sounds like a great plan to make the BBC impartial. Nothing says balanced and impartial like banning any opposing points of view. — Andy (@andyk187) March 12, 2020

Is that commentator serious? They don't seem to realise that "Fawlty Towers" was a 'lefty' sitcom for its time. Basil Fawlty was a piss-take of Mail types! — Mark Raven (@MarkRaven1973) March 12, 2020

Good Lord. Plenty to point out here, but Rising Damp was on ITV, not BBC. — Keith Jackson (@HullKRJ) March 12, 2020

Source Twitter @DMReporter