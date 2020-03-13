This Daily Mail reader’s 13-point plan to improve the BBC is so unhinged it’s magnificent
Lots of debate right now about the future of the BBC. Boris Johnson’s government isn’t the first to take a long, hard look at the licence fee, but it might be the least disposed to keep it.
Anyway, this Daily Mail reader might have the answer, a 12-point plan to improve the BBC which is a very funny read, shared on Twitter by the great @DMReporter.
C’est magnifique!
Sounds like a great plan to make the BBC impartial. Nothing says balanced and impartial like banning any opposing points of view.
— Andy (@andyk187) March 12, 2020
Is that commentator serious? They don't seem to realise that "Fawlty Towers" was a 'lefty' sitcom for its time. Basil Fawlty was a piss-take of Mail types!
— Mark Raven (@MarkRaven1973) March 12, 2020
Good Lord. Plenty to point out here, but Rising Damp was on ITV, not BBC.
— Keith Jackson (@HullKRJ) March 12, 2020
READ MORE
If you read only one Daily Mail reader comment about Harry and Meghan, make it this one
Source Twitter @DMReporter