This comedy aborted handshake is a neat 8-second summary of where we all are right now

As the country – and the world – tries to get to grips with coronavirus, this 8-second clip of the Norwegian prime minister and health secretary almost having a handshake is a neat summary of where we are right now.

It’s also a welcome bit of light relief because, well, have a watch for yourself.

Norwegian prime minister and minister of health handshake situation after corona briefing.#coronapocalypse#FridayThe13th pic.twitter.com/9Zzb7gI5ra — Nazmi TARIM (@tarimnazmi) March 13, 2020

Beautifully done everyone!

READ MORE

Simply 23 coronavirus tweets to help take the edge off for a moment or two

Source Twitter @tarimnazmi