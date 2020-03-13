The Who shelved their tour due to virus fears and people are talking ’bout their cancellation

The coronavirus pandemic is having a wide-ranging effect across the world, with all of Italy and parts of several other countries in lockdown, a ban on people flying into the US within 14 days of having visited the Schengen Area, and the UK facing the prospect of having to see a sweaty Boris Johnson on TV more than usual.

It has also led to several large-scale gatherings being cancelled, including sporting events, celebrations, and this:

The Who postpone UK tour due to coronavirus https://t.co/lOhMryO5vh pic.twitter.com/ZZnJNCd7bS — The Independent (@Independent) March 12, 2020

A lot of people made the same connection.

Correct decision. I'm not sure how you can coordinate a global response to a pandemic AND tour the UK at the same time. https://t.co/5oiAREzKui — Ben Rathe (@benrathe) March 12, 2020

makes sense considering they were the ones to declare it a pandemic in the first place https://t.co/juHRboWsH8 — stream Physical (@tejmuk) March 12, 2020

Disgrace that the World Health Organisation are abandoning us at this critical time! https://t.co/4cqaxEqomi — Walid Arsenal ⚽️ (@1Walid1) March 12, 2020

There were some other takes, too.

🎵 I Can Sneeze For Miles 🎵 https://t.co/koooqJkCs1 — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) March 12, 2020

The Cure is needed! https://t.co/BoM80f5xS1 — Florian Krammer (@florian_krammer) March 12, 2020

Meanwhile, the Rolling Stones are getting ready for their stadium tour: Mick Jagger is contemplating his ninth child and Keith Richards is licking subway turnstiles with intermittent smoke breaks. https://t.co/F11aJZmSUK — zack (@zacklemore92) March 12, 2020

This is the long-awaited battle of Who vs WHO. Can Jodie Whittaker PLEASE PLEASE get involved! https://t.co/VljqwlckwU — Peter More (@mrpetermore) March 12, 2020

Quarantenia — Josephus (@disneyfacejoe) March 12, 2020

Philip Coggan had another lyrical observation.

Now they hope they DON'T die before they get old… https://t.co/Z2W28RWsB3 — Philip Coggan (@econbartleby) March 12, 2020

We’re afraid that ship’s already sailed.

