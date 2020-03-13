The Who shelved their tour due to virus fears and people are talking ’bout their cancellation

The coronavirus pandemic is having a wide-ranging effect across the world, with all of Italy and parts of several other countries in lockdown, a ban on people flying into the US within 14 days of having visited the Schengen Area, and the UK facing the prospect of having to see a sweaty Boris Johnson on TV more than usual.

It has also led to several large-scale gatherings being cancelled, including sporting events, celebrations, and this:

A lot of people made the same connection.

There were some other takes, too.

Philip Coggan had another lyrical observation.

We’re afraid that ship’s already sailed.

Source The Independent Image YouTube screengrab