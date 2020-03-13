Most relatable thing we’ve seen this week, the tale of a chap on Reddit who lost his wallet so cancelled all his cards and then this happened.

Lost my wallet 3 days ago, finally ordered new cards and then …’ said dragonboy2734.

Took us almost as long to spot it as it did him.

‘The only way I can find lost things is to buy a new version. Bam it shows up before I even unwrap the new one.’ meegwell01 ‘It is a curse. Also you don’t need a random thing until a week after you threw it away.’ Slobbles

Source Reddit u/dragonboy2734