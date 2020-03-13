Gloria Gaynor washing her hands to “I Will Survive” is the best thing to come out of the coronavirus

Since the government told us that we need to wash our hands for 20 seconds each time, and suggested we sing Happy Birthday twice, people have been trying to come up with something better to time the activity.

Most people have found a favourite song that fits the time requirements, a few have mooted comedy titles, but none has come close to this incredibly apt suggestion from disco legend, Gloria Gaynor.

@gloriagaynor

It only takes :20 seconds to “SURVIVE!”👏💕🎶 ##iWillSurviveChallenge ##fyp ##coronavirus ##handwashing

♬ I Will Survive – Gloria Gaynor

HIV educator, Grant, shared the video on Twitter, where it’s picked up more than two million views in less than ten hours.

Let’s take a look at some of the comments.

Best of all, Gloria spotted the post and had this to say.

She’s so right. Gloria Gaynor for president!

