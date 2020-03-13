Gloria Gaynor washing her hands to “I Will Survive” is the best thing to come out of the coronavirus

Since the government told us that we need to wash our hands for 20 seconds each time, and suggested we sing Happy Birthday twice, people have been trying to come up with something better to time the activity.

Most people have found a favourite song that fits the time requirements, a few have mooted comedy titles, but none has come close to this incredibly apt suggestion from disco legend, Gloria Gaynor.

HIV educator, Grant, shared the video on Twitter, where it’s picked up more than two million views in less than ten hours.

Gloria Gaynor washing her hands to I Will Survive is the hand washing video I didn’t know I needed pic.twitter.com/3HotD7RsS6 — grant 🧔🏻 (@urdadssidepiece) March 12, 2020

Let’s take a look at some of the comments.

Gloria Gaynor has now done more for the health and welfare of the United States than the president. https://t.co/20IrcjJd2g — Dow Kimbrell (@DowKimbrell) March 13, 2020

Y’all had me so fucking scared thinking Gloria Gaynor had Covid19 but she’s just out here doing God’s work https://t.co/fDJUvR5WaQ — Lionels 🥝🇵🇷 (@NamaEliz) March 13, 2020

This is a gift and I fear we're not worthy of it https://t.co/k9l2LMpqp6 — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) March 12, 2020

This is how it’s done https://t.co/fGRzN0lsfE — Michael Mosley (@DrMichaelMosley) March 13, 2020

Best of all, Gloria spotted the post and had this to say.

We all need this Grant! 😘❤️🙏👏👏 https://t.co/zi6brqxm7y — Gloria Gaynor (@gloriagaynor) March 13, 2020

She’s so right. Gloria Gaynor for president!

