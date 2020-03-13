A professor set students’ papers on fire trying to microwave away the coronavirus

A student’s tweet has gone viral after she revealed that one of the professors set fire to some students’ papers by microwaving them to get rid of the coronavirus.

My professor just told me that if we get a whiff of smoke it’s because another professor put the papers he was grading in the microwave to rid them of any chance of Corona Virus & then the papers caught on fire… I can’t make this stuff up people — emily perez (@Lou16em) March 10, 2020

It just goes to show that even really clever people can be incredibly stupid. The incident set Twitter alight, with reactions like these:

The microwave ate my homework — aran (@arancaytar) March 11, 2020

smh… just wash the paper with soap & water — 🌽 Dreadful Cockroach 🎃 (@DreadRoach) March 10, 2020

Do they normally taste and smell papers whilst grading them? Or think viruses jump at your face? — Blank (@allib4273) March 11, 2020

As a professor, I thank you for this post. This just made my day. Also, for years I have stopped asking for paper copies. Students don't have to rush to find printers, they get some extra time as my deadlines for submission are always at midnight, and I never lose a paper. — Tapoja Chaudhuri (@TapojaTapoja) March 10, 2020

And they blame me for wrecking homework by eating it. 🙄 — Bunsen (@bunsenbernerbmd) March 10, 2020

David Hamilton was certain the professor’s actions were unnecessary anyway.

Silly professor, Corona virus can't survive the three weeks between collecting the papers and them finally getting round to grading — David Hamilton (@physino) March 10, 2020

Source @Lou16em Image @thutra0803 and @maxim_tajer on Unsplash