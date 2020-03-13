Simply 23 coronavirus tweets to help take the edge off for a moment or two

Come back 2019, all is forgiven. As the country – and the world – tries to get to grips with coronavirus and what is going to happen over the next few weeks and months, these tweets should help take the edge off, just for a bit.

1.

QUARANTINE DIARY Day 1: I have stocked up on enough non-perishable food and supplies to last me for months, maybe years, so that I can remain in isolation for as long as it takes to see out this pandemic Day 1 + 45 minutes: I am in the supermarket because I wanted a Twix — Sir Michael (@Michael1979) March 12, 2020

2.

Movies lied about how the fall of civilisation would happen. They promised zombies and car chases with trucks covered in spikes but really its just working from home and singing happy birthday to yourself as you wash your hands — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) March 12, 2020

3.

day 89 of quarantine: pic.twitter.com/aCNMOYkPPf — trent andrew (@trentandrewrld) March 12, 2020

4.

I'm homeschooling my kids.

It's tough, especially having to take their lunch money off them & throwing their schoolbags over the hedge but we're getting there — joe heenan (@joeheenan) March 13, 2020

5.

I don’t know if anyone needs to hear this right now, and I’ll admit, I’m no ‘medical expert’, but.. have they tried turning it off and on again?#Covid_19 #LoveYouAll — chris o'dowd (@BigBoyler) March 13, 2020

6.

going to be very depressing when, in two weeks, every website is filled with essays with headlines like "Binge-Watching in the Age of Coronavirus" and "The Radical Feminism of Social Distancing" and "What Quarantine Taught Me About Vulnerability and Self-Care" — Stassa Edwards (@StassaEdwards) March 12, 2020

7.

The U.K. government protecting us from the Coronavirus https://t.co/SDLbEc9NvL — b.b (@benoobrown) March 12, 2020

8.

Just heard someone in the supermarket say “Oh my god, people are behaving like it’s the Second World War.”

So I shot him. — Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) March 13, 2020

9.

NOTICE TO CATS: In the coming weeks it’s likely that your humans will be spending more time in the house. While this is obviously inconvenient, I estimate distribution of treats could increase significantly (we await modelling on stroking). — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) March 13, 2020

10.

I’ve woken up feeling achy and not at my best every day for eleven years since having children, so spotting symptoms is not that straightforward. — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) March 12, 2020

11.

Tips for those of you about to start working from home…

1) Wanking. Get to love it.

2) lunch. It’s a big thing. Your entire day will hinge around this.

3) The Postman. They will appear when you are wanking.

4) Radio on ok. TV on bad.

5) Wanking. — John Niven HQ (@estellecostanza) March 9, 2020

12.