19 nice things that made us smile this week

Our weekly round up of some nice things we saw this week that made us smile.

1.

My lil cousin is the dopest. The most creative lil dude I know. His collection is made from pipe cleaners. pic.twitter.com/MGJSy1EuY3 — ESCO DISCO (@NassirBarrino) March 4, 2020

2.

I can’t stop laughing, what an unexpected turn 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/fhVVeB6kFH — PC shagger (@_morganh27) March 6, 2020

3.

I don't know how many times I've seen this video but it makes me cry with laughter every single time. pic.twitter.com/eE4nG5jm9a — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) March 6, 2020

4.

A bashful young wombat trots up to you…

Your day improves. pic.twitter.com/D6eaBKfcgc — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) March 6, 2020

5.

A judge at a dog show saw a young girl watching from the sidelines. The girl had autism, and she'd brought her stuffed animal. So the judge stopped, walked over to her, and asked if she wanted to show her dog, just like the others. This is pure joy. pic.twitter.com/nMDPOEt2kJ — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) March 7, 2020

6.

When your pup doesn't like to get her face wet pic.twitter.com/lnEPY0tusI — badly drawn bee 🐝 (@soapachu) March 8, 2020

7.

my cat got surgery and she kept tearing off her surgical cone so we got her a cone from amazon that’s a piece of bread pic.twitter.com/qxYvbSqDfX — emma (@tracesofswift) March 5, 2020

8.

Giant kitten terrorizes city. pic.twitter.com/fuyCD5PEvZ — Giant Military Cats (@giantcat9) March 9, 2020

9.

Cat playing theremin you’re welcome pic.twitter.com/1rYdenoFW8 — WYLIE CABLE (@WylieCable) March 8, 2020

10.

Nah this one took me out pic.twitter.com/EDAuQMjsm0 — (@davidzx_) March 9, 2020

11.

12.

my sister just adopted this sweet angel named big boy(!!!!) please…. look at his face in the screenshots from his bio video the shelter made for him vs. his reaction when my sister brought him home…. I am WEEPING pic.twitter.com/8IasH51Zuy — sloane (sipihkopiyesis) (@cottoncandaddy) March 10, 2020

13.

14.

Because you want to see a fruit bat eating a banana in a shirt pocket. pic.twitter.com/0s6bKaOdEI — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) March 10, 2020

15.

As promised the video of Baby Bumpy last night. Beautiful hungry boy would have slept well last night 😍🐾🐾❤️

PS Georgie I told him he has to visit on Friday 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JEcGTm2Smz — Mr Lumpy & Friends (@LumpyandFriends) March 12, 2020

16.

Look, I know everyone is upset about the #CoronavirusPandemic but here is my dog leaping through daffodils this morning to cheer you up. pic.twitter.com/U6TCy5sztl — Mevan Babakar | میڤان (@MeAndVan) March 12, 2020

17.

a washed and dried sheep pic.twitter.com/XBf1Lhekcq — ♡☁️ (@thatpopgirl) March 12, 2020

18.

dad just sent me this video pic.twitter.com/NqA8QPFzgk — shell from florida (@canalststation) March 12, 2020

19.

