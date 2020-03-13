15 Things You Hear In A Taxi And Also During Sex (NSFW)
The beautiful thing about language is how it’s designed for multi-tasking. “Going out” can mean exactly that, but it can heavily imply staying in, in the right context.
Similarly, so many expressions used during sex could also be appropriate in a taxi – not that we’re suggesting you have sex in a taxi, which will definitely get you a clean-up penalty, if not a prison sentence.
Funny tweeter and cat wrangler, Stu, asked twitter about those phrases.
I was thinking of Things You Hear In A Taxi And Also During Sex, and I'll go first with
"Don't you have anything smaller?"
over to you, twitter
— Stu. (@dysondoc) March 11, 2020
Some of the replies were eye watering, and all of them were funny, and of course – NSFW.
These were our favourites.
1.
"I won't go south of the river." https://t.co/0iw96x4ACZ
— JUST PHIL. (@philswales) March 12, 2020
2.
"Can you stop, I think I'm going to be sick." https://t.co/DrELNwH7Up
— june lewins (@joonloons) March 11, 2020
3.
“Have you ever had anyone famous in here?” https://t.co/mVUPtNe1Jy
— Ian Power (@IHPower) March 12, 2020
4.
“Sorry you can’t go in that way” https://t.co/iNSbKUYbP6
— Sugarbush 🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@TheSnazzinator) March 11, 2020
5.
You'll never guess who I had in the back the other day…
— Duncan Willis (@Superproprep) March 11, 2020
6.
Do you mind if I go up front? You might need directions towards the end.
— QT (@QuebecTango) March 11, 2020
7.
Can you slow down a bit? https://t.co/bTQ8gUY1Sn
— anna twigg 🇪🇺 (@annatwigg) March 11, 2020