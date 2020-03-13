15 Things You Hear In A Taxi And Also During Sex (NSFW)

The beautiful thing about language is how it’s designed for multi-tasking. “Going out” can mean exactly that, but it can heavily imply staying in, in the right context.

Similarly, so many expressions used during sex could also be appropriate in a taxi – not that we’re suggesting you have sex in a taxi, which will definitely get you a clean-up penalty, if not a prison sentence.

Funny tweeter and cat wrangler, Stu, asked twitter about those phrases.

I was thinking of Things You Hear In A Taxi And Also During Sex, and I'll go first with

"Don't you have anything smaller?" over to you, twitter — Stu. (@dysondoc) March 11, 2020

Some of the replies were eye watering, and all of them were funny, and of course – NSFW.

These were our favourites.

"I won't go south of the river." https://t.co/0iw96x4ACZ — JUST PHIL. (@philswales) March 12, 2020

"Can you stop, I think I'm going to be sick." https://t.co/DrELNwH7Up — june lewins (@joonloons) March 11, 2020

“Have you ever had anyone famous in here?” https://t.co/mVUPtNe1Jy — Ian Power (@IHPower) March 12, 2020

“Sorry you can’t go in that way” https://t.co/iNSbKUYbP6 — Sugarbush 🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@TheSnazzinator) March 11, 2020

You'll never guess who I had in the back the other day… — Duncan Willis (@Superproprep) March 11, 2020

Do you mind if I go up front? You might need directions towards the end. — QT (@QuebecTango) March 11, 2020

