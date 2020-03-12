Vanity Fair had the perfect response after Donald Trump trolled it as ‘third rate’

Another day, and target for Donald Trump’s ire on Twitter. This time it was Vanity Fair which dared to question the so-called president’s extraordinary intellect and world-leading response to coronavirus.

We’re not sure if it was this story that got his goat.

Or (our favourite) this one.

Either way, he naturally went on Twitter and said this.

And the magazine’s response was 10/10.

Then they did this on Twitter and it got even better.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Thanks for all the new subscribers, Mr President.