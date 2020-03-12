Vanity Fair had the perfect response after Donald Trump trolled it as ‘third rate’

Another day, and target for Donald Trump’s ire on Twitter. This time it was Vanity Fair which dared to question the so-called president’s extraordinary intellect and world-leading response to coronavirus.

We’re not sure if it was this story that got his goat.

Or (our favourite) this one.

Either way, he naturally went on Twitter and said this.

Vanity Fair Magazine, which will soon be out of business, and their third rate Fake reporters, who make up sources which don’t exist, wrote yet another phony & boring hit piece. The facts are just the opposite. Our team is doing a great job with CoronaVirus! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2020

And the magazine’s response was 10/10.

Subscribe to third rate Fake news 😘 https://t.co/WuaJgm167l https://t.co/oaQgLu9QBi — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) March 11, 2020

Then they did this on Twitter and it got even better.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

You said Vanity Fair would go out of business three years ago. You are an incontinent fool. — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) March 11, 2020

I am going to donate a subscription to Donald Trump. — Donna Vita Corleone (@Donvito1492) March 11, 2020

i got u 👇 pic.twitter.com/P4uzxy7xYy — Caroline Amenabar 🍒🍉 (@mscarose) March 11, 2020

Thanks for all the new subscribers, Mr President.