This Yes, Minister clip’s gone viral because it perfectly captures governments’ coronavirus response

There’s often talk of how accurately the Simpsons manages to predict big (and occasionally small) world events but we don’t recall it ever doing it quite so perfectly as this.

It’s a moment from Yes, Minister which went viral on Twitter because it captures many governments’ response to coronavirus so perfectly it’s, well, it’s uncanny.

‘Yes Minister’ has a perfect summary of most Western countries response to the coronavirus outbreak 😷 pic.twitter.com/meuMCqkiAK — Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) March 10, 2020

Sir Richard Wharton: “In stage one, we say nothing is going to happen.” Sir Humphrey Appleby: “Stage two, we say something may be about to happen, but we should do nothing about it.” Sir Richard Wharton: “In stage three, we say that maybe we should do something about it, but there’s nothing we can do.” Sir Humphrey Appleby: “Stage four, we say maybe there was something we could have done, but it’s too late now.”

Word perfect!

Coronavirus response plan summarized:pic.twitter.com/OTNjWSds7j — Sven Henrich (@NorthmanTrader) March 10, 2020

There’s a reason why Yes Minister always has something apt for every occasion. Even prescient #Covid19 public Infirmation planning. https://t.co/YTXL6rdR8v — Fionna O'Leary, 🕯#FBPE (@fascinatorfun) March 10, 2020

And in climate crisis! — Halle Verkehrt #By2020WeRiseUp! (@HalleVerkehrt) March 10, 2020

Excellent. To be fair, ‘Yes Minister’ at some stage gave a perfect summary of everything that happens in politics – a work of genius. — Richard White (@Richard_PharmaG) March 11, 2020

READ MORE

This old Fry and Laurie sketch is going viral because it basically sums up Brexit

Source @javierblas @GenevieveRobert @northmantrader