‘The best coronaposting is currently happening on the sneeze fetish forums’
‘The best corona posting is currently happening on the sneeze festish forms’ writes @krangtnelson over on Twitter.
And it’s, well, you’re going to have to read them for yourself.
To be filed under ‘too good to check’, surely.
I’m sorry… the WHAT
— norman freaking rockwell (@shawnxmannyisnt) March 11, 2020
Bless them
— Nobou (@NouveauBougee) March 11, 2020
I guess there are still fetishes and kinks I've not heard of…
— Metaphysician (@The_Nevermeant) March 11, 2020
Too on the nose.
— Benzos for Bonzo (@Chiaguava1) March 11, 2020
To conclude, this …
Just when you think you've seen it all https://t.co/ryAl7yFyEd
— Simon Clark (@simonoxfphys) March 12, 2020
Source @krangtnelson Image Pixabay