“Should orgies keep going in the age of coronavirus?” is peak Guardian – 9 funny reactions

As the coronavirus outbreak has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization and even the US has admitted it’s a genuine problem, people everywhere are considering their lifestyle and what changes should be made.

Parents are keeping their children home from school, more people are doing their shopping online, restaurant bookings have fallen off a cliff and the Guardian is wondering whether orgies will have to wait until the pandemic passes.

Wait, what?

Hands off! Should orgies keep going in the age of coronavirus? https://t.co/9xOflw5Odc — The Guardian (@guardian) March 11, 2020

People enjoyed the paper’s very niche concern.

1.

Slightly cheered by the thought that Guardian readers might be anxious about orgy attendance this difficult time. https://t.co/tZISjpu8G2 — India Knight (@indiaknight) March 11, 2020

2.

If we stop having orgies the virus has won https://t.co/HpunxcjUNm — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 11, 2020

3.

Like I’m worried about getting on the bus and there’s folks out there wondering if they should cancel a riding party. 😐 https://t.co/C57F6gXVpJ — PJ Gallagher (@pjgallagher) March 11, 2020

4.

I'm glad the guardian is here to ask the difficult questions https://t.co/qjgouXYrvS — Frances Weetman (@francesweetman) March 11, 2020

5.

Of course otherwise who is going to eat the bucket of guacamole I made? Not those ungrateful crows again that’s for sure they got sick all over my crocs and I had to wash them at 2am in a puddle in my neighbour’s garden https://t.co/LQEWWoYB1j — Son of the Hound (@sonofhound) March 11, 2020

6.

Top of my list of questions this was https://t.co/ehd6ngDvaI — jane martinson (@janemartinson) March 11, 2020

7.

I’m sorry but I have no intention of washing it in 60% alcohol hand wash. https://t.co/8knqPv7hT2 — . (@twlldun) March 11, 2020

8.

should clickbait keep going in the age of coronavirus? https://t.co/xja37cyAI3 — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) March 11, 2020

9.

"Catch it in a tissue and bin it!" They'll be fine! https://t.co/TUmkVWY9FN — Audrey (@AudreyAurus1) March 11, 2020

Author Jon Ronson had other concerns.

Source Guardian Image @tinaflour and @cdc on Unsplash