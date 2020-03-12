Want to watch Sarah Palin rap Baby Got Back? Neither did we – but we can’t stop

Former Governor of Alaska, Sarah Palin, is probably best known for various aspects of her right-wing outlook, such as her full-throated support for Donald Trump, guns, and slavishly obeying the bible, unless it’s stuff she doesn’t want to do, like helping the poor.

What we didn’t know about her was that she is prepared to dress up as a cartoon bear and rap Sir-Mix-A-Lot’s “Baby Got Back”. On reflection, we wish we were still in blissful ignorance.

US Twitter lost its shit – in the woods, presumably.

TV was a mistake pic.twitter.com/2hWoCdgzrR — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) March 12, 2020

Sarah Palin just rapped Baby Got Back on The Masked Singer and you guys are trying to STOP the virus?? pic.twitter.com/dFgbCg7dJd — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) March 12, 2020

Sarah Palin is rapping on national television. Tom Hanks has coronavirus. God SAID fuck ya’ll to the human race. Period. pic.twitter.com/fFSCInqqkw — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) March 12, 2020

Now we come to think of it, this might be the least offensive thing she’s ever done.

Source The Masked Singer Image The Masked Singer