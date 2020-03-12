Want to watch Sarah Palin rap Baby Got Back? Neither did we – but we can’t stop

Former Governor of Alaska, Sarah Palin, is probably best known for various aspects of her right-wing outlook, such as her full-throated support for Donald Trump, guns, and slavishly obeying the bible, unless it’s stuff she doesn’t want to do, like helping the poor.

What we didn’t know about her was that she is prepared to dress up as a cartoon bear and rap Sir-Mix-A-Lot’s “Baby Got Back”. On reflection, we wish we were still in blissful ignorance.

US Twitter lost its shit – in the woods, presumably.

Now we come to think of it, this might be the least offensive thing she’s ever done.

READ MORE

Donald Trump invites Sarah Palin to the White House – it’s the meme of the day

Source The Masked Singer Image The Masked Singer