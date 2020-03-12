This old Italian guy complaining about pasta being sold out is an absolute mood

If you thought it was bad that toilet paper and hand sanitiser has sold out in a lot of shops, imagine what it must be like for an old Italian guy to discover there’s no pasta.

Actually, you don’t have to imagine.

Next time somebody tells you that pasta and “mamma mia” are racial stereotypes, show them this.

The clip made its way onto Twitter.

#Coronavirus Italy video going viral, old man shouts about pasta pic.twitter.com/XTa4huuEgp — Memelord (@dailydigger19) February 26, 2020

People appreciate his frustration.

Coronavirus has crossed the line for Italians pic.twitter.com/n7bUqwrFBS — ig:@savagedump (@nojokestoday) March 10, 2020

Everyone’s losing their minds over coronavirus and this guy is just trying to buy some pasta pic.twitter.com/qJFnj2v6Mk — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 11, 2020

Hear, hear. Elderly Italian man calls out the #coronavirus hysteria: “The pasta 🍝 shelves are empty…There wasn't this much panic when World War II started.” He would know: pic.twitter.com/kH062dUdZd — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) March 10, 2020

i genuinely hope this old italian man complaining about the lack of pasta due to the coronavirus is doing well i love him pic.twitter.com/5F8laGtunP — adam driver’s third leg 🦁 (@adamdriverology) March 8, 2020

We hope he found some pasta and is staying safe. He should be okay as long as he’s been following these instructions.

