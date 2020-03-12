This old Italian guy complaining about pasta being sold out is an absolute mood

If you thought it was bad that toilet paper and hand sanitiser has sold out in a lot of shops, imagine what it must be like for an old Italian guy to discover there’s no pasta.

Actually, you don’t have to imagine.

Next time somebody tells you that pasta and “mamma mia” are racial stereotypes, show them this.

The clip made its way onto Twitter.

People appreciate his frustration.

We hope he found some pasta and is staying safe. He should be okay as long as he’s been following these instructions.

READ MORE

Don’t get bogged down by the great toilet roll shortage – just read these 19 funny takes

Source YouTube Image YouTube, @picoftasty on Unsplash