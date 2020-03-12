Jurgen Klopp has the perfect response for anyone who tries to high five or shake his hand

There was lots of love earlier this month for Jurgen Klopp when he was asked for his take on the coronavirus.

And the Liverpool manager is still leading the way if last night’s Champions League match against Atletico Madrid was anything to go by.

First of all there was his NSFW response for fans who held out their hand for a high five.

“Put your hands away you f-cking idiots”

And then there was this moment when opposition manager Diego Simeone held out his hand. Klopp wasn’t having any of that either and his response was 10/10.

Be more Klopp.

Source Twitter @brfootball @nocontextfooty