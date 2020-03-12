Tom Hanks has got coronavirus and the entire internet is sending him their love – 13 favourite responses

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have been diagnosed with coronavirus while filming in Australia.

The 63 y/o Oscar winner, currently in Australia filming a Baz Luhrmann movie about Elvis Presley, wrote on Instagram that he and Wilson had been feeling ‘a bit tired, like we had colds’.

They arranged to be tested and are now self-isolating having been ‘found to be positive’.

And there was an outpouring of love and affection for the great man all over the world, always heartfelt and occasionally funny too.

Here are our favourites.

1.

Imagine being the corona virus and having the nerve – THE TEMERITY! THE BALLS!!! – to infect Tom Hanks! TOM HANKS! That's America's FATHER you fucking scrub ass virus — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) March 12, 2020

2.

me being told I could get infected with a serious disease: “alright fine I’ll wash my hands or whatever” me being told Tom Hanks got infected with a series disease: “Get me a fucking test tube, a flask, and a Bunsen burner because we solving this TONIGHT” — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) March 12, 2020

3.

Tom Hanks has survived… • World War II

• Vietnam War

• a place crash

• being stranded on an island

• being stranded in space

• jumping into a volcano

• kidnapping by a Somalian pirate

• multiple heartbreaks … I'm pretty sure he's got #Coronavirus covered! pic.twitter.com/bmFTYgYkZA — Dan Clark (@DanClarkSports) March 12, 2020

4.

Laughing at all the coronavirus jokes and then seeing Tom Hanks is sick pic.twitter.com/0zsOZcfM4H — Ward (@LawrWard) March 12, 2020

5.

Leading by example as always, this is some next level self-isolation from Tom Hanks. pic.twitter.com/lOWO12z6GH — Sir Bob (@SirBob1892) March 12, 2020

6.

SO YALL TELLING ME THAT CORONAVIRUS INFECTED TOM HANKS AND NOT DONALD TRUMP pic.twitter.com/lZNprvGVBN — Dima⁷ (@DimaK_97) March 12, 2020

7.

The fact Tom Hanks has coronavirus and Donald Trump doesn’t definitively proves I don’t exist. — God (@thegoodgodabove) March 12, 2020

8.

Tom hanks is a survivor he’s got this 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/Yct7ZkicPJ — le poosh (@ribelliaj) March 12, 2020

9.

out of all men it had to be tom hanks, i hate it here pic.twitter.com/VyFfDDW38G — laura (@alcantrafa) March 12, 2020

10.

me pushing the coronavirus out of tom hanks pic.twitter.com/ZSNvKz5ZPy — gina (@eyesvvideshut) March 12, 2020

11.

NO NOT TOM HANKS ANYONE IN THE WORLD BUT TOM HANKS — Mykie (@GlamandGore) March 12, 2020

12.

Literally the short list of people who I wish nothing bad would happen to EVER is: 1) my family

2) innocent children

3) Tom Hanks — Eugene Lee Yang (@EugeneLeeYang) March 12, 2020

13.

Tom Hanks’ post is the first time I’ve seen anyone actually describe the symptoms of coronavirus #COVID19 properly what an educational king. Hope he gets better soon!! pic.twitter.com/LIgLVGuis0 — ZzzZzzZzz (@BETIMOOARTZ) March 12, 2020

PS

Just found out that Tom Hanks is married to Rita WILSON. — twitch.tv/Limmy (@DaftLimmy) March 12, 2020

FROM HAPPIER TIMES …

The internet can’t decide if this is a photo of Tom Hanks or Bill Murray

Image BBC screengrab Instagram