Watch the Dutch Prime Minister absolutely lose it after his coronavirus speech

It’s hard to break the habit of a lifetime, and the fact that you’ve just given a speech about it doesn’t help. Just watch Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, as he proves it.

You can see him tailspin into a proper panic as a handshake leads to a whole lot of touching. He does everything but kiss the guy.

Someone named u/summit462 thought Rutte should have gone all in on his mistake.



That’s pretty much what he did.

