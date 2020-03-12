Dominic Raab was coughing into his hand in the Commons – the only 5 sick burns you need to read

While the sight of the Tories giving the magic money tree a good old shake was extraordinary enough, during Wednesday’s budget, there was something else distracting people from the parliamentary proceedings.

Dominic Raab is coughing his guts out and not covering his mouth with a tissue. Who says Tories aren’t generous – he’s more than happy to share his germs with everyone.#PMQs #coronavirusuk pic.twitter.com/0odiCCDVpU — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) March 11, 2020

If Dominic Raab hoped to lead by example, it was the example of someone determined to spread the plague.

These were our favourite reactions to the Foreign Secretary’s unsubtle cough.

Grant Shapps is a million per cent convinced that Dominic Raab has coronavirus pic.twitter.com/DqJPDQrOL4 — MrPaulRobinson (@MrPaulRobinson) March 11, 2020

Dominic Raab is like the one in the zombie film who is trying to pretend everything's fine but is slowly turning a sickly shade of yellow and starting to fantasise about devouring the contents of someone's skull. Liz Truss is the hapless idiot who's in terrible, terrible danger. pic.twitter.com/VhJI2IHlW3 — Gpoptosis (@Gpoptosis) March 11, 2020

Grant Shapps coming to the rapid realisation hes about to catch ye old coronavirus thanks to Dominic Raab spreading it on live tv pic.twitter.com/5ySkx2sa3N — M. (@Mbx_1) March 11, 2020

Well, good to see Dominic Raab's following medical advice and not coughing into his…oh.

At least he's self-isolating after contact a #coronavirus patient so he can't spread…oh.

As long as he's not symptomatic and spending a prolonged time in close contact with crowds of…oh. — DeadManRunning (@DeadManRunning1) March 11, 2020

I have a special self isolation unit for Dominic Raab pic.twitter.com/Kv0G47jyyp — BarryDave (@Truefactsbarry) March 11, 2020

In possibly – but probably not – unconnected news, this happened.

Cabinet minister is self-isolating having been tested for corona virus today – awaiting results tomorrow — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) March 11, 2020

Who could that possibly be?

